Big Law Drops a Big Foot: Will Law Schools Listen?

Yesterday I spotted on social media the letter shown below from two dozen top law firms (“big law,” as they are sometimes called) addressed to law school deans telling them to get a grip on the anti-Semitism that they have let run rampant at their schools. I was not able to verify its authenticity so I refrained from posting it, but the New York Times reports on it this morning, and it’s real. The Times:

With universities across the United States grappling with a rise in antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, elite law firms are putting schools on notice. In a letter to some of the nation’s top law schools obtained by DealBook, about two dozen major Wall Street firms warned that what happens on campus could have corporate consequences.

This kind of collective action is not easy to pull off, and surely the woke diversicrats in the HR departments of Big Law dislike this message. Here’s the full text of the letter: