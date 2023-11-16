Today in Anti-Semitism

Two weeks ago we were shocked to hear of Jewish students who had to lock themselves inside the library at the Cooper Union in Manhattan to protect themselves from a mob beating on the doors and windows of the library during a “protest” of Israel. Can anyone say that these were merely “performative” expressions, and not a genuine threat of violence?

Yesterday at Arizona State University a group of Jewish students had to be escorted by campus police out a back door to avoid a threatening mob:

WATCH: Tonight close to 20 Jewish students at @ASU had to leave a campus building thru a back door with a police escort together with their @Chabad Rabbi Shmuel Teichtel to return to the Chabad House for safety after a Antisemitic incident. The students attended a Arizona State… pic.twitter.com/QTC72liZWt — Avraham Berkowitz (@GlobalRabbi) November 15, 2023

How does this continue to happen on campuses around the country? While you ponder this question, take in the description of a new course coming soon to the nearby University of Arizona:

Foundations of Emancipatory Education This discussion-based foundations seminar on Emancipatory Education will prepare students to engage with the philosophical, theoretical, methodological, and practical moorings present in educational pedagogies of liberation and freedom. The class will consider the historical and contemporary scholars who have advanced ideas regarding education for the empowerment and positive progress of marginalized peoples and society as a whole. Additionally, students will consider the roles of the classroom teacher, administrators, students, community, and school system in such a freedom project. Moreover, this course will explore the promise of reflection and healing for the student and the teacher in spite of the historical trauma and tous les jours violations against oppressed peoples.

Yes, it’s a total mystery why anti-Semitism would find such a fervent base on college campuses.

Chaser—David Bernstein has a worthy suggestion:

Chaser #2: It appears the DNC is tonight’s target of the pro-Hamas left:

🚨BREAKING: Police officers are literally pulling a mob of far left, pro-Hamas lunatics away from the door to the Democrat National Committee headquarters in DC tonight. All hell has broke loose.pic.twitter.com/anWqhfppJX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2023

Gee—I’m starting to wonder if the Democratic National Convention next summer in Chicago might offer some deja vu all over again potential.