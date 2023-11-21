Winsom Newsom’s Kamala Word Salad Recipe

It is conventional wisdom right now that Gavin Newsom is the savior of the Democrats if Biden drops out, and it is also no secret among California Democrats that Newsom and Kamala Harris hate each other, but each perceives the other as an obstacle to their political ambitions. But its seems there’s something in the water in San Francisco that made them both blithering idiots.

Context: A fire underneath a key stretch of the I-10 freeway near downtown LA last week (likely started by a homeless encampment, but officials and the media don’t want to talk about that) threatened to keep the key roadway closed for several weeks, but a supreme effort by California’s Dept. of Transportation got the road patched up in just a few days. When a reporter asked Gov. Newsom about what wider lessons might be learned from government moving this quickly, Newsom responded with this Kamala-grade word salad:

I asked @GavinNewsom whether the urgent, all hands on deck approach used to re-open the 10 freeway can be used to address other crises, like homelessness in California? Here's how he responded: pic.twitter.com/Qsl8867lZ5 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 19, 2023

Seems to me what the world needs now is a Venn diagram of Newsom/Harris word salads. Incidentally, I got to wondering about Newsom’s fragment toward the end about “a mirror of your consistent thoughts.” That can’t be original, I thought. Sure enough: it is a Tony Robbins cliche.

Best reaction in the comment thread: