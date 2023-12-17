Claudine Gay, Harvard and Michelle Wu

I was on Sky News Australia’s terrific Outsiders show last night. We talked about the plagiarism allegations against Claudine Gay and Harvard’s future as an institution. We also discussed the “coloreds only” Christmas party to which Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invited only those city council members who are “of color.” I think it is an interesting segment–at a little over seven minutes, very much worth your time:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.