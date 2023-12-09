Illegal Immigration Is Skyrocketing

We could write about illegal immigration every day, and we probably should. Our open southern border is one of the greatest long-term threats to our country’s survival in any recognizable form. Here is today’s bad news:

The United States reportedly set a new record for the most single-day migrant encounters at its southern border, marking another historic casualty brought about by President Biden’s open border policies. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources who spoke with Fox News’ Bill Melugin, “there were more than 12,000 migrant encounters” at the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, including “10,200+ Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, amongst the highest daily totals for BP ever recorded.”

Twelve thousand encounters in a single day. And of course, that doesn’t count the ones CBP didn’t catch:

These figures do not include “gotaways,” or illegal immigrants who managed to evade capture by CBP.

On the other hand, there might not be as many “getaways” as one would think. Most illegal entrants don’t bother to evade apprehension. Why should they?

NEW: Another enormous line of hundreds upon hundreds of adult men from around the globe crossed illegally into Lukeville, AZ last night, and are now waiting for Border Patrol to take custody of them, as they expect to be released into US. Non-stop flow of illegal crossings here. pic.twitter.com/vnqz6bDWlX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 7, 2023



Everyone living in the Third World knows that if you show up at our southern border, all you have to do is utter the magic word “asylum” and you will be released into the United States. You may be flown by airplane to a secret destination somewhere in the interior. You don’t have to worry about showing up for a deportation hearing–most don’t–and soon you will be eligible for welfare. So why dodge the Border Patrol?

By the way, isn’t that a wall in the video above? The Arizona Republic reports, in an article that is all about sympathy for the border crossers: