In her Devine Online newsletter yesterday, Miranda Devine foresaw “major developments from the impeachment inquiry next year.” After a brief preview of anticipated developments, she links to Paul Sperry’s RealClearInvestigations column “Who Is Sara Biden? Joe’s In-Law Emerges as Central Figure in Foreign Cash Deals.”

Sperry provides a lucid account of the Biden family business, Lion Hall edition. The corruption is patent. All roads lead to Dementia Joe. We all know that. Even so, the terrible details accumulate and readers can learn something from Sperry’s Lion Hall roadmap.

Jonathan Turley previews the case for the defense in his his latest column for the Hill: “The grifter defense: The Bidens move to embrace influence peddling with a twist.” As he explains the case of the Biden family business, Professor Turley draws on his own experience representing a federal judge impeached and removed for corruption. I disagree only with his description of it as “a virtual family business.”