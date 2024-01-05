Hamas New Year in California [With Comment by John]

Yesterday, pro-Hamas protesters showed up in force in the California Assembly, the California Globe reports, forcing members to call a recess, but “then upgraded to adjournment.”

Isaac Bryan, a Los Angeles Democrat, called the protest a “powerful showing of civil disobedience,” but Yuba City Republican James Gallagher said in a statement:

We cannot allow pro-Hamas radicals to continue shouting down government proceedings and bullying people into silence. We must stand up to this extremism. People have a right to protest, but they don’t have the right to prevent elected representatives from doing the people’s business.

In December, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave in to pressure from pro-Hamas demonstrators and canceled an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and menorah lighting that have been part of holiday activities in Sacramento since 1931.

Nearly two weeks after the October 7 attack, Gov. Newsom visited Israel and proclaimed “my heart is heavy for all innocent people under the crushing pressure of loss and grief, no matter which side of fence they quite literally find themselves on. So as I prepare to leave, I share these words: may the memory of those who perished be a blessing to the whole world.”

JOHN adds: I thought that interfering with a government proceeding was “insurrection” punishable by a year or two in solitary confinement, before and after trial. Was I misinformed?