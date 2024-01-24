The Daily Chart: Media Mutters

This entry could either be a Daily Chart or the Feel Good Meme of the Day. Lots of attention last week to the news that the newly woke Sports Illustrated has laid off its entire staff of writers and may not survive at all, and yesterday brought news of another massive round of newsroom layoffs at the Los Angeles Times (truly a former newspaper), amounting to nearly 20 percent of the total reporting staff. (Where’d I put my flea-sized violin?)

The mainstream media are circling the drain, and the SI/LAT layoffs are just the tip of the iceberg that is sinking all of the old supposedly unsinkable media ships of state.

Chaser—the long term trend for media looks even worse: