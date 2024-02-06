Loose Ends (243)

• Feel the Democratic Party excitement for Joe Biden:
• How to think about the immigration bill:
Or this works, too:
• This just might be the single greatest accomplishment of my life, and besides, I’m all out of bubble gum:
• More on the Woodrow Wilson rehabilitation project:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.