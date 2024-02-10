Posted on February 10, 2024 by John Hinderaker in Democracy, Democrats

Our Democracy™️

We live in a corrupt environment in which, increasingly, words are used to signify the opposite of their actual meaning. Thus, Democrats often use the word “democracy” to mean its precise opposite. This is a fine example:


So “democracy” is when a state’s Supreme Court votes 4-3 to bar a leading presidential candidate from the ballot, and when that decision is overturned so that Coloradans can vote, it is an affront to democracy™️. “Democracy” meaning, in effect, whatever is good for the Democratic Party.

