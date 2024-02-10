Our Democracy™️

We live in a corrupt environment in which, increasingly, words are used to signify the opposite of their actual meaning. Thus, Democrats often use the word “democracy” to mean its precise opposite. This is a fine example:

Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has denounced the Supreme Court as "not friendly to democracy" after the cold reception to Colorado's effort to block Trump from the ballot. https://t.co/wFgWfhAmtd That now includes apparently Justices Kagan and Jackson… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2024



So “democracy” is when a state’s Supreme Court votes 4-3 to bar a leading presidential candidate from the ballot, and when that decision is overturned so that Coloradans can vote, it is an affront to democracy™️. “Democracy” meaning, in effect, whatever is good for the Democratic Party.