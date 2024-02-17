Take a load of life lessons off Fani

Fulton County District Attorney has brought the “conspiracy so immense” RICO case against President Trump and a cast of thousands. It turns out that she appointed her lover Nathan Wade as special counsel to help prosecute the case despite a lack of relevant experience. Defendant Michael Roman brought the motion to disqualify Willis and Wade from further participation in the case on the ground of conflict of interest.

Full of racial and sexual motifs that didn’t require much expertise to interpret, Willis’s testimony was bizarre beyond belief. The pseudonymous Cockburn scrupulously captured the bizarreries in the Spectator column “Fani Willis self-immolates in Georgia court.” Just remember this: cash is king.

I found the testimony of Willis and Wade this past Thursday to be blatantly ludicrous, but the question of credibility is committed to the discretion of trial judge Scott McAfee. Is McAfee man enough to stand up to Willis and call her out? No offense intended, I have my doubts.

Willis’s father — John C. Floyd III — reprised the “cash is king” element of the Willis’s testimony yesterday in his own performance at the hearing. His 40 minutes on the stand are posted in their entirety here on YouTube.

In times past Mr. Floyd was the founder of the Black Panther Political Party (New York Post backgrounder here). I wonder if he learned the cash nexus in his work with the BPPP.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Thaleigha Rampersad has compiled a brief supercuts video with a few life lessons from Fani’s testimony at the hearing. The video only affords a glimpse of the highlights. We are munching like giraffes on the top of the tree. Her full testimony is posted here on YouTube.