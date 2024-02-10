Posted on February 10, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Race and Specialization in Sports

Just ahead of Super Bowl Sunday it is worth noting that there hasn’t been a white starting cornerback in the NFL for more than 20 years, and this isn’t likely the result of affirmative action, since professional sports operate strictly on merit. Here’s what the long-term trends look like for all of the positions in the NFL (click to embiggen):

