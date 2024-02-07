The Train Wreck of Price Controls

Having unleashed a wave of inflation not seen for more than 40 years, Democrats naturally are shocked to discover inflation is not popular with Americans. So naturally liberals are dredging up the only policy worse than inflation as a proposed remedy—price controls! What a great idea.

Our friends and Kite & Key Media are on it, and offer this nice treatment of the issue. Not that any liberals are capable of learning from it. But maybe citizens who don’t know the history of this bad idea can.