Posted on February 18, 2024 by Steven Hayward

Today’s Biden Bumble Watch

The New York Times reports:

Biden “started taking a short flight of stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than a tall stairway wheeled up to a higher point on the plane, after he tripped and fell over a sandbag during a commencement ceremony this past summer. Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs.”

Here’s what it looks like:

If you can bear it for five minutes (because it seems so much longer), here’s a highlight reel:

Release the Hur interview transcript!

Chaser—Jon Stewart isn’t about to become Bill Maher, but he’s not going to let tribal membership restrain him from pointing out the obvious about Biden:

