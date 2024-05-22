Men vs. Women: A Winning Issue

Women’s sports developed in a major way, beginning in the 1970s, for obvious reasons: it would be unfair to force women to compete against men who are generally bigger, stronger and faster, while at the same time, there is value in women’s athletic skill and in promoting fitness generally. Pretty much everyone understood this at time, and women’s athletics have enjoyed broad public support for two generations.

But that was before the Left went crazy with its “trans” mania. Now, it is an article of faith on the Left that “gender” is something different from sex–it isn’t–and that “gender” is fluid, so that it can change from day to day, depending on how a person feels. We are living in the first era in world history in which such a stupid doctrine could gain widespread support.

Widespread, but distinctly minority. It is only doctrinaire liberals who hold to the “gender” myth. This is an area in which normals are rebelling, successfully. These instances are both via Breitbart.

First, a high school boy, pretending to be a girl, wins the Oregon state championship in the women’s 200m race. The crowd understands what is going on, and doesn’t like it. They came to see girls compete against girls for the girls’ championship:

Another proud moment for women's sports! Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women's 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m. Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it's about time. pic.twitter.com/HfJqF4AkzO — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2024



Then we have this, from a middle school shot put competition:

5 middle school female athletes in West Virginia on Thursday refused to throw shot put against male Becky Pepper-Jackson. They “stepped in” then “stepped out” in protest. This is how you finally stop men from ruining women’s sports. These girls get it!pic.twitter.com/Kufjp3BmUX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2024



Anyone who says he thinks boys and girls are equally well-suited to put the shot is lying. Happily, just about everyone understands this, and if liberals continue their assault on women’s sports it is going to cost them votes.