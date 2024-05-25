Psycho.Gov.Con

As Senators John Kennedy and Ted Cruz noted, Biden nominee Sarah Netburn accepted the claim of William McClain that he was “entirely a woman” and sent the six-foot-two serial child rapist “July Justine Shelby” to a women’s prison. In similar style, Obama judge Jon Tigar believed convicted murderer Rodney Quine’s claim to be a woman, ordered sex-change surgery paid by taxpayers, and “Shiloh Heavenly Quine” duly landed in a women’s prison. As it happens, this sort of thing is not without precedent.

Consider the case of Billy Milligan, arrested in 1977 for kidnapping, robbing and raping three women near the Ohio State campus. Under psychiatric examination, Milligan claimed that his alternate personalities “Ragen” and “Aldana” had raped the women, and more alternate personalities were jostling inside. On December 4, 1978, Milligan was found not guilty by reason of insanity on nine criminal charges. As the New York Times reported:

Mr. Milligan was arrested last year after allegedly raping four women and robbing and kidnapping three of them. The arrest brought out a bizarre tale of a child who had been severely beaten and frequently sexually abused and had grown into a multitude of personalities that psychiatrists said he did not know and could not control. Judge [Jay C.] Flowers said that the case was “sad for the victims and the defendant.” He concluded that Mr. Milligan “could not be held accountable” for his actions. Judge Flowers said that he was basing his decision to accept the plea on the findings of psychologists who examined Mr. Milligan and found that each of his 10 or more personalities had its own name, aesthetic values and even intelligence quotient.

In similar style, “Hillside Strangler” Kenneth Bianchi, inspired by movies such as Sybil, plus a smattering of college psychology, claimed that alternate personality “Steve Walker” was responsible for the sexual assault and murder of ten women. A “psychiatric social worker” and “hypnosis, dissociation and multiple personality” expert Dr. John G. Watkins both accepted Bianchi’s claim, but the court wasn’t going for it. Bianchi wound up pleading guilty and got life in prison with no chance of parole.

Male rapists and murderers now claim to be women, and Biden nominee Sarah Netburn believes them. As Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) might say, this what happens when reality dysphoria displaces the rule of law and common sense. More realistic solutions come to mind.

California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer once said he would love to escort former Enron chairman Kenneth Lay “to an eight-by-ten cell that he could share with a tattooed dude who says, ‘Hi, my name is Spike, honey.”’ That would have been a measure of justice for William McClain. Meanwhile, if anybody thought Kenneth Bianchi and Rodney Quine should have been strapped onto Old Sparky and turned up to 11 it would be hard to blame them.