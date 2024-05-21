The Daily Chart: The Kids Aren’t All Right

Separately I intend to get around to considering whether it is starting to occur to our university leadership class that the ugly campus protests of this spring are the result of two generations of the steady infantilization of students and indulgence of radical ideology (short answer for now—not yet). But the results of several recent surveys show how different the current younger generation (Gen Z) is:

And finally, from the World Happiness Index, Gen Z are among the unhappiest people in the entire world. I wonder if their education has something to do with this?