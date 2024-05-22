The Evil of Hamas

This video was released today. It has several segments, all apparently shot by Hamas fighters on October 7. It shows five kidnapped Israeli women, all ages 18 or 19 and all serving in the IDF. I am not certain of the provenance of the video; I believe that it was recovered, either entire or in pieces, by the IDF from Hamas fighters.

I have read that these girls are believed to still be alive, but I don’t know how anyone knows that. We can hope that most of the Gazans shown in the video are now dead. If so, they have been counted by Hamas among its alleged thousands of civilian casualties.