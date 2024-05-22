Posted on May 22, 2024 by John Hinderaker in Arab Israel conflict, Hamas, October 7 atrocities

The Evil of Hamas

This video was released today. It has several segments, all apparently shot by Hamas fighters on October 7. It shows five kidnapped Israeli women, all ages 18 or 19 and all serving in the IDF. I am not certain of the provenance of the video; I believe that it was recovered, either entire or in pieces, by the IDF from Hamas fighters.


I have read that these girls are believed to still be alive, but I don’t know how anyone knows that. We can hope that most of the Gazans shown in the video are now dead. If so, they have been counted by Hamas among its alleged thousands of civilian casualties.

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses