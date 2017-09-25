Toasted Weiner

I’m sorry, I just can’t avoid the obvious low-rent headlines to mark the sentencing of Anthony Weiner to 21 months in prison for his texting misadventures. Besides, who can ever top the New York Post:

Meanwhile, let’s review a couple greatest hits, starting with Rachel Maddow back in 2011 speculating on the deep conspiracy to frame Weiner at a time when he was the darling of the left (five minutes long, but oh so tasty):

And then let’s not leave out the egregious Jeffrey Toobin, saying on CNN (where else?) that Andrew Breitbart was “outrageous” for suggesting Weiner had a weiner problem:

I wonder whether Toobin or Maddow will update their stories today?

Somehow I expect we haven’t heard the last of Weiner.