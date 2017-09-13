Want to See a Real Nightmare?

Paul brings our attention below to the NY Post account of Hillary’s atrocious book debut in New York yesterday, and at this point in life I simply can’t be bothered to follow the rollout and howlers of Hillary’s latest apologia (her third in 15 years, I think?). I’ve already linked here before to my 2003 review of Hillary’s Living History, which apparently required six ghostwriters. I’ll just repair once more to the great comment about Hillary from The New Republic‘s Leon Wieseltier (no conservative):

“There is a certain sensibility, for which Mrs. Clinton’s generation is famous, and which she perfectly exemplifies, that hates being preceded. Everything it experiences it experiences for the first time. When it sees, there is light; and when it fails to see, the whole world is covered in darkness.”

But if you want to take in something truly frightening, how’s this for a glimpse of hell: