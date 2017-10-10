Horrible Harvey and the Democrats’ Conspiracy of Silence

Now that it is safe to do so, apparently, just about every actress in Hollywood is telling lurid stories about Harvey Weinstein. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the latest. Weinstein tried to lure Paltrow into giving him a nude massage, which caused her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, “to angrily confront Weinstein at a film premiere.” Presumably everyone in Hollywood knew about it.

The New Yorker has a long article by Ronan Farrow (!) in which more women surface. It is reported that the District Attorney in New York, Cyrus Vance, Jr., considered criminal charges against Weinstein but ultimately decided not to prosecute.

Some Democratic politicians have donated money they got from Weinstein, a major Democratic contributor, to various charities. Hillary Clinton, whom Weinstein supported heavily, remained silent until today, when she claimed to be appalled by the revelations that have come out about Weinstein. About which, of course, she had no idea until now. Barack Obama maintained his silence even longer, but just two hours ago, the Obamas finally put out a typically self-righteous statement denouncing their former friend Weinstein:

JUST IN: The Obamas release statement on Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations – @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/8OR7KJOEOS — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 10, 2017

Of course, there was no mention of the fact that Weinstein has been one of the pillars of Obama’s party for years. Nor was there any hint that the now-pervasive claims against Weinstein, stretching over many years, tell us something about Hollywood, one of the Democratic Party’s chief bastions.

Frankly, the Weinstein saga bores me. Am I surprised that Hollywood is corrupt? No. Am I surprised that lefty actresses like Ashley Judd turn out to be hypocrites, self-righteously denouncing Donald Trump while being complicit in Harvey’s reign of terror? No. Where’s that p***y hat now, Ashley?

But the main reason why the Weinstein story bores me is that we have been here before, in much more important fashion. What has Weinstein–now a pariah–done, that Bill Clinton didn’t do? Nothing that I know of. Clinton, too, has been credibly accused of rape, by Juanita Broaddrick. Democrats went crazy over Donald Trump’s statement that celebrities can get away with anything, you can grab women by the p***y. Crude, obviously, although Trump didn’t say that he had actually done it himself. But Bill Clinton did something of the sort to Kathleen Willey, in the Oval Office.

Clinton did something else that Weinstein never did: he lied under oath about his unlawful sexual activities, and paid a hefty fine and lost his law license as a penalty for committing perjury. That arose out of his deposition in the Paula Jones case. Something else Harvey Weinstein never did: unlike Clinton, he didn’t corrupt the New York state police by having officers scout women for him to abuse.

So I am not impressed by the fact that the Democrats have turned their backs on Harvey Weinstein. He was, at the end of the day, a bit player. When they apply the same standard to Bill Clinton, the most popular and respected person in their party, I will conclude that the Democrats are finally making progress.