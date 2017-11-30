Another “crowded & chaotic situation”

Emerging today from the “crowded and chaotic situations” in Al Franken’s past is Stephanie Kemplin’s story, related by CNN’s MJ Lee. It involves another grope by Franken while he and Kemplin posed for a photograph on a USO tour in December 2003. The photograph itself is innocent. Kemplin says the grope took place just before the photograph was snapped.

Lee reached out to Franken’s spokesman for comment. I think I could have phoned this response in on Franken’s behalf myself: “Sen. Franken made clear this week, he takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct. He remains fully committed to cooperating with the ethics investigation.”

The first link above is to my reading of Franken’s interview with CBS Minnesota’s Esme Murphy in Washington this past Sunday. “Crowded and chaotic situations” is a phrase that functions in Franken’s case something like “lithe and fierce, like a tiger” used by the conspirators portrayed in the film Z. It’s getting awfully crowded and chaotic in here.

Like the investigating magistrate in Z, Murphy pierced the verbal fog. Anyone seeking to understand the reality of Franken’s situation may want to to check out the video along with the quotes and comments in my post “Just very, very sorry.”

UPDATE: As I say, it’s getting awfully crowded and chaotic in here.