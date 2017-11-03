On the Lolita Express [a blast from the past]

Bill and Hillary Clinton should be attached to the Democratic Party like a prisoner’s leg irons. The Dems have lied for them. The Dems have covered up for them. Now they seek to throw the Clintons under the bus and move on to view their mangled bodies in the bus’s rearview mirror. Have they no shame? (That’s a rhetorical question.)

Let us keep the Clintons both front and center as we learn the truth about the Hillary Clinton-commissioned dossier of Russian disinformation intended (by Clinton, anyway) to sway the election. And let us keep them both front and center with the FOX News report of Bill Clinton’s escapades on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express:

Former President Bill Clinton was a much more frequent flyer on a registered sex offender’s infamous jet than previously reported, with flight logs showing the former president taking at least 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express” — even apparently ditching his Secret Service detail for at least five of the flights, according to records obtained by FoxNews.com. Clinton’s presence aboard Jeffrey Epstein’s Boeing 727 on 11 occasions has been reported, but flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included extended junkets around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including “Tatiana.” The tricked-out jet earned its Nabakov-inspired nickname because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.

FOX News quoted Conchita Sarnoff, author of the book on the Epstein case titled TrafficKing, asking a rhetorical question of her own: “Bill Clinton associated with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, who everyone in New York, certainly within his inner circles, knew was a pedophile. Why would a former president associate with a man like that?” The question answered itself.

Malia Zimmerman’s fascinating FOX News report was full of unanswered questions of the unrhetorical variety, such as this one: “A Clinton spokesperson did not return emails requesting comment about the former president’s relationship and travels with Epstein.”

PLEASE NOTE: Although it’s an evergreen story, I should have added that Zimmerman’s FOX News report is dated May 2016.