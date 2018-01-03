Posted on January 3, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Fake News, Media Bias

If It’s Too Good to Check, It Probably Isn’t True

New York Magazine has published an excerpt from a forthcoming book by Michael Wolff titled Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. This is the book that includes bizarre comments by Steve Bannon smearing President Trump and his family. It also contains a story that was, as liberal reporters say, too good to check: President Trump had never heard of John Boehner. The story is told in tweets, via Twitchy:

Who’s that? How dumb can he be? Democrats went crazy on Twitter. It turns out that not only is Donald Trump perfectly aware of John Boehner’s identity, he has–no surprise here–played golf with him. A modest search, which neither Michael Wolff nor New York Magazine bothered to do–too good to check!–shows that Trump has tweeted about Boehner at least seven times:

Also this:

Then there was the golf game:

This is a classic example of fake news. Smearing Trump has turned into an industry, and no matter how many times the Democrats get caught, they are determined to keep it up.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line