Netanyahu and Trump speak on Iran

According to NBC News, the most significant protests in eight years are rocking Iran, with state media reporting Tuesday that the death toll from clashes between demonstrators and security forces had reached at least 21. By contrast with the protests eight years ago, the protests that have swept across Iran seek the displacement of the murderous mullahcracy that took control in 1979.

The idiot cretins of the Obama administration counsel silence and mock President Trump’s expressions of support for the brave men and women in the streets expressing their hostility to the regime. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu speaks out with words of encouragement possessing a certain moral clarity lacking among Obama’s cretins.

The Iranian regime tries desperately to sow hate between Iranians and Israelis. They won't succeed. When this regime finally falls – and one day it will – Iranians and Israelis will be great friends once again. I wish the Iranian people success in their noble quest for freedom. pic.twitter.com/kk8wTYmhnz — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 1, 2018

On this subject, President Trump has achieved something like perfect clarity in his preferred medium of expression.