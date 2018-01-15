The Media vs. the Facts On Tax Reform

The Democratic Party media tried desperately to discredit the Republican tax reform bill, assuring readers and viewers that it wouldn’t do them any good. This makes it especially fun to watch the good news continue to roll out. And just wait until the overwhelming majority of working Americans get a raise next month!

The Washington Free Beacon created this delightful 2:31 video, in which Democratic Party broadcasters and “experts” claim tax reform wouldn’t do any good, interspersed with news reports on raises, bonuses and new investments. Enjoy it!