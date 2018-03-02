Posted on March 2, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Obama Administration Scandals

Sharyl Attkisson: The Plot Thickens

I’m a day late with this, but it is worth noting if you haven’t already seen it. We have written, repeatedly and sympathetically, about reporter Sharyl Attkisson’s battles with the Obama Justice Department. But it’s been a while. Now, Attkisson tweets an arresting development:

Attkisson is credible, and Obama’s DOJ was corrupt. But does this scenario make sense? I don’t know. There is some interesting back and forth on this in the comments on Attkisson’s tweet.

One way or another, I hope Attkisson is right that her lawyers are getting close to finding out what happened.



