The Weiner laptop revisited

Senator Ron Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He continues to review the faux FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton and her email server. He has noticed some peculiarities in the timeline related to the FBI’s handling of the infamous Weiner laptop. High-level FBI officials were aware of the problematic laptop in late September 2016. Senator Johnson has accordingly sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein seeking to understand what happened (or not) when it did and why. Brooke Singman covered Senator Johnson’s letter here in a good story for Fox News. I have embedded a copy of the letter below.

The infamous FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page figure prominently in Senator Johnson’s letter. The letter follows the trail of their text messages. There is news in this letter. It is of interest on its own terms. While we await the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the FBI handling of the Clinton investigation, the letter emphasizes to me how much we still don’t know. I thought some readers might find it of interest.

I’m not sure why the letter is addressed to Rod Rosenstein. Isn’t this a subject that remains within the jurisdiction of Attorney General Sessions? In any event, the subject also bears direcly on the Inspector General’s investigation of the Clinton matter.

2018-03-01 RHJ to DAG (Weiner Laptop) by Scott Johnson on Scribd