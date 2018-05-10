Pompeo in context

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned in the early morning hours from North Korea with an understanding on arrangements for the Kim Jong-Un’s forthcoming meeting with President Trump. He also secured the release of the three American hostages held by the North Korean regime. President and Mrs. Trump welcomed them home at Andrews together with Vice President and Mrs. Pence.

In Pompeo’s absence, Trump announced our withdrawal from “the worst deal ever” (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran). Pompeo had a hand in that development as well, by advice rendered in his current capacity and, until two weeks ago, as Trump’s former Director of the CIA.

After Trump announced that Pompeo was in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the three American hostages, Pompeo responded. In the tweet below, a Pompeo impersonator puts the disgraceful work of the Obama regime with the mullahs in the context of his return from North Korea with the hostages. I somehow doubt that the mainstream media will provide such context.

Thank you, Secretary Pompeo.