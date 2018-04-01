Happy Easter!

…to our Christian friends and readers. I have been in Texas for the last few days, mostly for an aunt’s 100th birthday party. This morning, as our group was eating breakfast at the hotel where we are staying, a waitress invited everyone to a church service at the hotel that was to begin in 20 minutes or so. After the announcement, she and another member of the staff burst into a song about the Resurrection, punctuated by “Amens” from the crowd in the restaurant. They were amazingly good. My comment to my brothers: “I don’t think they’re Lutherans.”

Whatever your tradition may be, I hope you are enjoying the day. Regular posting will resume tomorrow.