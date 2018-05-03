A Final Word on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, now receding in the rear-view mirror, was a disaster for the Democrats. “Comedian” Michelle Wolf was a disgrace–although, to be fair, several featured speakers in recent years have rivaled her. President Trump had the good sense to stay away, so Sarah Sanders took the brunt of the “comedian’s” misogynistic excess. Virtually all viewers must have been repelled.

In the aftermath of the fiasco, the Correspondents’ Association and Democrats generally tried to distance themselves from the event. The Association’s President, Margaret Talev, said that Wolf’s routine was “not in the spirit” of the group’s mission. Which is absurd, of course. The mission of the White House press corps is to destroy the Trump administration. The hate openly expressed by Michelle Wolf is the same antipathy that comes through every time the press corps assembles.

This cartoon by Michael Ramirez sums up the situation perfectly. It made me laugh out loud. Click to enlarge: