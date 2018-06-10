How the Democratic Party Has Mainstreamed Anti-Semitism

Ilhan Omar is a Somali-American who serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Scott has written about her here a number of times. She apparently entered into a bigamous marriage with her brother in order to facilitate immigration fraud, but the facts are murky and she refuses to clarify them.

Keith Ellison is resigning from the House to run for Attorney General of Minnesota, so the rush is on to succeed him. The DFL party will have a special nominating convention in just a few days, but at the moment, the front-runner is none other than Ms. Omar, who has been endorsed by Governor Mark Dayton.

Omar, who describes herself as an “intersectional feminist,” is a classic 21st century Democrat. This is what she tweeted a few years ago:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

I don’t expect Omar’s overt anti-Semitism to be an obstacle to her nomination for Congress or, in all likelihood, her election.

Via @AG_Conservative.