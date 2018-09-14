CEO Pay Fails to Keep Pace With Average Workers

At American Thinker, Jack Hellner has an eye-opening piece about CEO pay. Start with the fact that there are quite a few CEOs:

There are around 250,000 CEOs in the U.S., but somehow we hear about only the top few hundred.

Good point! AEI points out:

According to both the BLS and the Census Bureau, there are more than 7 million private firms in the US, so the samples of 300-350 firms for CEO pay represent only one of about every 21,500 private firms in the US, or about 1/200 of 1% of the total number of US firms. And yet the AFL-CIO, Financial Times, AP, the WSJ and others compare the average annual wages of hundreds of millions of full-time employees working at the more than 7 million US companies to the CEO pay of executives at only several hundred companies, which is hardly a fair comparison.

So here are the actual facts, if we look at the entire universe of CEOs:

In 2005, the median worker made $46,242 and the average CEO made around four times that amount, or around $180,000. In 2017 the median worker made a record $61,372 up around 33%, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average CEO made $183,270 in 2017 or just a 2% or 3% increase in twelve years. The average CEO today makes just three times the average worker, so why does media just repeat the lie? Obviously because they collude with Democrats heightening class resentments, and they don’t want the public to know the truth or they are too lazy to do the research.

Middle class income is booming under the Trump administration, so CEOs are likely to continue to fall behind, relatively speaking. Meanwhile, the torrent of misinformation from the Democratic Party media will continue unabated.