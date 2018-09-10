David Hogg: Too extreme even for Michael Moore?

David Hogg is the youngster who came to prominence for his comments following the shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School. Now a left-wing activist, Hogg appeared in Canada recently, joining Michael Moore for the premiere of Moore’s anti-Trump film “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Hogg failed to impress. Even Moore reportedly was embarrassed by Hogg’s remarks.

Ryab Saavedra provides this account:

Appearing on stage with Moore at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hogg spoke to the Canadian crowd about saving America and turning their “shame” into “votes.” “I have a question for you guys: Who’s ready to save America? Who’s ready to make America the country we say it is on paper and make it the actual country that it wants to be?,” Hogg asked the Canadian crowd. “I think the most important thing to realize, however, is the problems we face as a country, whether it be water in Flint, Michigan or the amount of mass incarceration of people of color that can’t vote.” Hogg continued by suggesting that Canadians can donate money to political campaigns in the United States, which is a felony. After making the embarrassing remarks, Moore took the microphone away from Hogg.

But Hogg wasn’t finished:

Nearly ten minutes later, Hogg was briefly allowed to speak again. He called out to the IRS, which he hoped was watching him speak, and asked them to investigate President Donald Trump for getting “$30 million from Russia via the NRA.”

The IRS, no doubt, is hanging on Hogg’s every word. Unfortunately, Hogg’s words about Trump and the IRA are a fabrication. The NRA apparently received around $2,500 from 23 Russians or Americas living in Russia. All but about $500 of that money consisted of membership dues and magazine subscriptions. The NRA insists it did not use foreign funds for election-related purposes. Hogg has presented no evidence that contradicts this claim.

Hogg seems to believe that his status as a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas shootings gives him absolute moral authority, including the right to make stuff up. But if he’s lost Michael Moore, he has overestimated the scope of his moral authority.