Hassett has it!

Listening to Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett discuss the effects of the Trump administration’s tax, regulatory and economic policies, one might infer that rationality reigns in the White House. On Rosh Hashanah Hassett addressed the White House press briefing to review the ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index, durable goods, employment and other statistics to bolster the proposition that we need more Trump. I have posted the CNBC video below. The White House transcript of the briefing is posted here. What an outstanding spokesman for the administration. Bonus: Hassett has a sense of humor. We need more Hassett!

JOHN adds: For more on the beneficial impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, see my testimony before the Joint Economic Committee last week. Video here.