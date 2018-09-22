Keith Ellison’s “Minnesota Values”

Keith Ellison has released his campaign’s first internet video. It claims that Ellison embodies “Minnesota values,” and studiously avoids any reference to the many controversies swirling around him: his long-time advocacy for cop-killers, his multiple documented instances of domestic violence, his participation in the Nation of Islam and his anti-Semitism, along with more minor issues like his failure to pay taxes. Here is the video:

Ellison says we need him as Attorney General because President Trump “pushes to gut quality, affordable health care, roll back protections for workers and consumers and farmers, and dismantle equal rights.” Right. It isn’t hard to predict Ellison’s priorities, should he win.