Mysteries of the Mueller probe

Andrew McCarthy’s weekly NR column poses this pointed question: “For precisely what federal crimes is the president of the United States under investigation by a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department?” He observes: “It is intolerable that, after more than two years of digging — the 16-month Mueller probe having been preceded by the blatantly suspect labors of the Obama Justice Department and FBI — we still do not have an answer to that simple question.” Pursuing at length a point he has made before, McCarthy demonstrates that this isn’t how it’s supposed work. He postulates that the Steele Dossier features prominently in the answer.

McCarthy demonstrates that the improprieties and anomalies inherent in the Mueller probe are profound and varied. We have grown accustomed to them. We now take them for granted. McCarthy asks “the Republican-controlled Congress” to get answers if not to do something about it. Even if we know that is an impossible dream we should understand this isn’t how it’s supposed to be and do whatever we can to light a fire.