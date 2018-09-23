NY Times Wants to Know About Your High School Sex Life

Christine Ford’s allegation against Brett Kavanaugh has put high school sex into the public conversation. That’s what the New York Times thinks, anyway: “Men, Tell Us About Your High School Experience.”

This is actually an online form that you can fill out. The first question is, “Did you ever, as a teenager or younger man, behave toward women in ways you may now regret? If so, how? And how has that experience stayed with you over the years?” You get 175 words to answer that one.

I wonder: what is the chance the Times will survey women on whether they have ever behaved toward men in ways they now regret? Are we supposed to assume that can’t happen?

The Times also wants to know: “Have standards of what constitutes unacceptable behavior changed since then? Have you?” The Times wants your name and email address, and says “A Times editor may contact you with follow-up questions.” So the paper intends to keep this subject going for a while.

This is a good example of how Narratives get advanced. Christine Ford’s allegation is almost certainly false, but who cares? The Narrative marches on, regardless.