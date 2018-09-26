It’s late, I’m exhausted, and I still have three long days on the road ahead of me (but not to worry—Week in Pictures will appear without fail on schedule first thing Saturday). But two questions keep occurring to me that I’m not sure anyone is asking.

1 If Brett Kavanaugh withdraws or is rejected because a Senate majority believes that the accusations make him unfit to serve on the Supreme Court, isn’t he also unfit to remain on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals? I wish someone would ask Democratic House candidates just when they intend to begin impeachment proceedings against Judge Kavanaugh if they take the House. This will either expose their insincerity, or will backfire against them.

2. Are we sure Michael Avenatti isn’t a Trump plant inside the other team’s camp? I’m having trouble explaining him in any other rational way.