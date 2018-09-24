What’s Coming Next?

A reader passed along to me a top ten list of the next accusations that will be thrown at Brett Kavanaugh, which appeared in a comment thread on Ann Alhouse’s site. I wasn’t able to spot the author quickly, but hat tip to you whoever you are, for this is genius:

Top Ten Other Things Brett Kavanaugh Has Done: 10. “Mr. Brett” at McMartin Pre-School

9. Helped Jack Johnson violate the Mann Act

8. Shot a man in Reno, just to watch him die

7. Mocked Chuck Schumer by singing “The Name Game” using Schumer’s moniker while at a Yale party

6. Allowed Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle to take the rap for him

5. Physically abused his Sierra Club activist girlfriend

4. Left a woman to drown in an Oldsmobile

3. Shot President Reagan to impress Yale classmate Jodie Foster

2. Gave Sheldon Whitehouse the finger at the Giant Food in the Westwood Shopping Center in Bethesda

1. Had sex with Stormy Daniels while wearing a Donald Trump mask

Meanwhile, Pat Deneen of Notre Dame, author of Why Liberalism Failed (a challenging book that I think I disagree with in large parts), offers up this thought provoking Tweet this morning:

I think he’s on to something here. The left elites bemoan “populism” and the rising hatred of our ruling elites, but who’s doing the most to cause this? If the Destroy Kavanaugh efforts succeeds and causes the public to recoil even more from our political life, just who do liberals think will be the long-term beneficiary? More people like Trump I expect. As Glenn Reynolds likes to remind liberals, they’re not going to like the new rules they’re putting in place.

Oh, by the way, Rod Rosenstein resigned a few minutes ago. I haven’t even finished my first cup of morning coffee yet.