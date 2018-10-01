Attention Yale Alums: Last Chance to Help Jamie Kirchick

If you had a chance to listen to Episode 77 of the Power Line Show back in June, you may recall that I spoke with journalist Jamie Kirchick, who is running a petition campaign to get on the ballot for election to the Yale Corporation board as the Alumni Fellow. Jamie is disgusted with the drift of Yale toward abject political correctness, and wants to raise a ruckus on the board if elected.

Jamie is still a few hundred signatures short of the number needed to qualify, and the deadline is midnight tonight. So if you are a Yale alum out there in Power Line reader land, you can sign the petition in favor of Jamie online right here. (If you’re not a Yale alum, please pass along this notice to any you may happen to know.)

I predict, by the way, that in the aftermath of the Kavanaugh nomination fight, the left at law schools around the country is going to try actively to suppress student chapters of the Federalist Society. (I already know of one law school that limits the Federalist Society to only one event per semester.) And I’ll bet it starts at Yale. All the more reason to have Jamie Kirchick on the board of the Yale Corporation, asking uncomfortable questions of the administration.