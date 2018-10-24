Gillum goes there

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Times reported on Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum: “Undercover FBI agents paid for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s hotel room and his ticket to the Broadway musical Hamilton during a 2016 trip to New York City, according to a bombshell trove of records that raises new questions two weeks before the Nov. 6 election for Florida governor.” There is much more here and the whole thing is worth reading. Gillum is bobbing and weaving. In the video below, however, he falls back to the last refuge of a scoundrel.
.@AndrewGillum (1) took a bribe from an undercover FBI agent; (2) lied about it on @cnn w @jaketapper, then, amazingly (3) says this is really the fault of Republicans because he is a black man. #sayfie pic.twitter.com/F9dElsTXAo
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 24, 2018