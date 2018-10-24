Posted on October 24, 2018 by Scott Johnson in 2018 Election, Democrats

Gillum goes there

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Times reported on Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum: “Undercover FBI agents paid for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s hotel room and his ticket to the Broadway musical Hamilton during a 2016 trip to New York City, according to a bombshell trove of records that raises new questions two weeks before the Nov. 6 election for Florida governor.” There is much more here and the whole thing is worth reading. Gillum is bobbing and weaving. In the video below, however, he falls back to the last refuge of a scoundrel.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line