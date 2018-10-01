How Low Can They Go? [Updated]

There is no limit, apparently, to the depravity of the Left. This cartoon is by someone named Chris Britt. It appeared in the Illinois Times:

(Via Rod Dreher.) Some of these people aren’t just misinformed, they are evil. How, exactly, are we supposed to coexist with them as fellow citizens of a republic?

UPDATE: Steve passed along this tweet by a Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor at Georgetown:

Apparently Ms. Fair has survived Twitter’s crackdown on “hate speech.” I also hope most Georgetown professors are better at spelling and grammar than Ms. Fair, but that is a small point in the scheme of things.

I am tempted to say these people are nuts, but I am afraid the truth is worse than that.