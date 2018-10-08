Minnesota Teacher: Let’s Murder Kavanaugh!

The Democratic Party is stark, raving mad. That is the lesson of the last two years. The Minneapolis Star Tribune headlines: “Rosemount educator on leave after tweeting ‘kill Kavanaugh?'” Well, yes, she is. Rosemount, for what it’s worth, is one town over from where I live. The Strib’s story is characteristically discreet:

A Rosemount special education teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after posting a tweet Saturday that appeared to call for the killing of new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The teacher, listed as an instructor at the Intermediate School District 917’s Alliance Education Center, has since deleted her Twitter account but her tweet was captured and shared by scores of users who said they reported it to the FBI and U.S. Secret Service. A spokesman for the FBI in Minneapolis said Monday that the bureau was aware of the tweet, which read: “So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”

I am so old, I can remember when teachers knew how to spell. But that was before the teachers’ unions took over and dumbed down our educational system, with more or less catastrophic results both for our schools and for our politics.

The Star Tribune is not naming the teacher because she has not been charged with a crime. In a statement on the district’s website Monday morning, ISD 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek confirmed the district received a complaint about an employee over the weekend and placed the employee on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The investigation shouldn’t take long. Here is the tweet:

The pink hair is a nice touch. It should make her easy to identify. This woman, whatever her name is, can serve as the exemplar of today’s Democratic Party. Let’s murder the people who disagree with us! God help them, in all their pink-haired splendor, if their opponents decide to turn the tables.