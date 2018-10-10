The World Has Gone Certifiably Crazy

Some days the absurd news just piles up so fast that there almost isn’t room for any fake news. Though tuning in to CNN for 10 minutes will cure you of this thought.

Anyway, I wish some of the stories I spotted today were fake news, but alas, they are all read:

Flight delayed after woman brings ’emotional support squirrel’ on plane Police escorted a woman off a plane Tuesday after she brought an unexpected furry friend on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Cleveland – a squirrel. The woman informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an “emotional support animal” on the flight from Florida when she made her reservation, according to the Associated Press. However, she did not say the animal was a squirrel. The airline said they called Orlando police after they asked the woman to leave the plane with the animal and she refused. “Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights.

How come? Is it because Frontier pilots all have ADD and will be distracted?

Next:

Nuking Hurricanes: The Surprising History of a Really Bad Idea . . . there was a time when scientists and government agencies were themselves seriously considering the nuclear option. In a speech delivered at the National Press Club on October 11, 1961, Francis W. Riechelderfer, the head of the U.S. Weather Bureau, said he could “imagine the possibility someday of exploding a nuclear bomb on a hurricane far at sea.” (Although, comfortingly, Riechelderfer added that the Weather Bureau would not begin acquiring its own nuclear arsenal “until we know what we’re doing.”)

I don’t know. I think the weather service having nukes handy in case of a sharknado (surely the next thing caused by climate change) might be a good idea.

The BBC asks:

No. Next question.

Finally:

Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico U.S. and Mexican authorities uncovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a remote area east of San Diego. Border Patrol says the 600 foot long passage led into the small California town of Jacumba. The tunnel had solar-powered lighting and a ventilation system. It was also lined with a rail system than ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Yes, the solar power is a nice touch, but was it high-speed rail? That’s the only kind California will allow now.