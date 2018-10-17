This morning from Gaza

Someone or other in Gaza seems to want to get a war on. This morning in Beersheba, Israel, a mother saved her three children’s lives by hurrying to their shelter as a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza blew up their bedrooms. The IDF has posted the video below. Hillel Neuer adds via Twitter: “This morning in Geneva, Switzerland, I am at the UN Human Rights Council, and they couldn’t care less.” I’m afraid “couldn’t care less” understates the reality of the UNHRC’s support for the terrorists.

RAW FOOTAGE: Terrorists in #Gaza attempting to shoot more rockets into #Israel until we stopped them. Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/L0VYJD5nEc — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) October 17, 2018

On a related note, FOX News continues to misreport the staging of Hamas’s recurring assaults on Israel as a “protest” against “the Israeli blockade” — the blockade that is intended to prevent terrorists from obtaining the tools of their trade. Someone who can make this right at FOX News team really needs to get a clue.