The Power Line Show, Ep. 96: On the Firing Line with Ammo Grrrll!

Scott Johnson joins me this week for a podcast book party for the launch of a collection of columns from “Ammo Grrrll,” Ammo Grrrll Hits the Target. Susan Vass (Ammo Grrrll’s real name when she votes) is a retired stand-up comic, and this episode talks about the terrifying world of comedy club performances, where “you either kill or you die;” why comics are the most needy performance artists—even more than singers, and how she got the nickname “Ammo Grrrll” in the first place. She also explains the difference between her previous home in Minnesota, which is “snarky nice,” and her current home of Arizona, where people are truly more polite because more Arizonans are armed. We celebrate some of her best columns on weight loss and sex, because of course we do.

We had way too much fun doing this episode, and it’s the perfect way to put a smile on your face at the beginning of a new workweek. This is just the first of several Ammo Grrrll collections we hope, and we’re thinking about a line of t-shirts and other swag.

