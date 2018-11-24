The Week in Pictures: Tryptophan Coma Edition

This edition of the Week in Pictures almost didn’t happen! I was able to overcome my turkey-induced tryptophan coma (which may be a myth, by the way), but then yesterday out making my rounds to pick up fall releases of wine from several local vineyards I suffered a flat tire. Which required several Fat Tires to work through. In any case, I’m still in the festive mood of the opening to the “holiday season,” which means I have a few leftover cartoons and memes to go with your leftovers. (Though I made my leftovers into a terrific soup, though I made sure not to put any romaine lettuce in it.)
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . one more Thanksgiving leftover. . .