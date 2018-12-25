To all of our friends and readers who celebrate the holiday, Merry Christmas!

Christmas is, in principle, a good time to stay offline. On the other hand, there really isn’t much to do, as most things are closed. If you are a Lutheran, like me, you can’t even go to church. So quite a few of us will find ourselves web surfing before the day is over.

A fun fact for the season: many of the most popular Christmas songs were written by Jews. Not the traditional carols, obviously, but the modern, more or less secular songs like “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “White Christmas.” This is a fact that, like so many others, I learned on account of my work on this site. A partial list is here. That is one more reason why, whatever your religious persuasion may be, we hope this Christmas season is a merry one for you and your family.