The horror! U.S. troops want America to be great

Until two days ago, President Trump was under attack for not visiting U.S. troops overseas during Christmastime. For example, NBC News declared Trump the “first president since 2002” not to do so.

This turned out to be fake news. Trump visited U.S. forces in Iraq.

Now, the mainstream media has a new complaint. It moans that some of the troops Trump visited wore “Make America Great Again Hats.” Some went so far as to ask the president to sign them.

This is terrible! It’s bad enough that an American president advocates making America great. What have we come to when our troops endorse this desire?

Interviewed by Jim Acosta (yeah, that guy), John Kirby, formerly a spokesman for the Obama State Department, said of the Make America Great theme/hat:

It is in fact a campaign slogan, it is a campaign item, and it’s completely inappropriate for them to do this.

But there is no campaign and the president’s visit to Iraq wasn’t a campaign event. As combat-wounded Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Johnny Joey Jones told the Daily Caller:

Trump isn’t currently running for anything or against anyone. He’s a sitting president and MAGA is his fundamental policy idea.

I would say “policy theme,” to be more precise, but Jones’ point stands.

Active duty members are prohibited from engaging in “partisan political activities,” such as campaigning for a political candidate, soliciting contributions, and wearing a uniform to a partisan political event. The troops Trump spoke to in Iraq weren’t doing any of these things. By wearing MAGA hats they were expressing patriotism. Is that not allowed?

Democrats and their media pals think it isn’t. They seem eager to throw the book at our troops. Breitbart reports:

“As a former Navy JAG, I can tell you that engaging in partisan political activity such as flying a Trump flag or wearing a MAGA hat, while in uniform is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and its implementing regs,” wrote Pam Keith, a Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida. “That’s a Art 32 offense for conduct unbecoming of an officer,” wrote MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance.

What’s unbecoming is going after U.S. troops who are in harm’s way for showing enthusiasm for America and their commander-in-chief. In fact, it’s worse than unbecoming. It’s disgusting.